Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Varsity letter winner in football and basketball. Captain of football team, All District Honorable Mention and basketball team captain. Homecoming court. President of FFA BA chapter.
Future Plans: Study Agricultural Business at the University of Minnesota- Twin Cities
Extracurriculars: Football, basketball, clay target team. FFA ( Medford and BA) 4H- Big Woods Club
Favorite Quote: But it was funny, huh?- Gabriel Iglesias
Favorite Memory: Senior football season
Parents: Kyle and Sara Flom