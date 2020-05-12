Hannah Michelle Knutson

2
Medford High School
Accomplishments: Hannah completed her CNA certificate her junior year of high school. She has been successfully juggling her senior year while working as a CNA at Pleasant Manor.
Future Plans: Hannah is planning on continuing her nursing education for further certificates and degrees thru South Central Technical College.
Extracurriculars: Hannah enjoys a wide variety of hobbies including baking, swimming, camping, arts and crafts and her love of animals doesn't stop.
Favorite Quote: Get 'er done.
Favorite Memory: Some of my most favorite memories come from family camping trips up north in Bemidji. My favorite things to do were go carting and swimming at the lake.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't procrastinate.
Parents: Timothy and Michelle Knutson