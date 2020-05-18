Gabrielle Hollund

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Student of the Month, Placed 3rd at DECA State, 4x DECA State participant, Lettered 4x in DECA, Cross Country, Student Council, Lettered 3x in Track & Field, Placed 5th at Sections in Track & Field, Lettered 2x in Science Team, Lettered 1x in Gymnastics.
Future Plans: Attend the Minnesota State University, Mankato, with a major in International Sales and a minor in Marketing.
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Track & Field, Gymnastics, DECA, Science Team, Student Council member, Student Council Treasurer, Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Favorite Quote: “Join DECA” - Jared Kegler
Favorite Memory: Getting to be the homecoming queen.
Advice To Future Generations: Be yourself, make lots of friends, & join DECA.
Parent: Chris Hollund