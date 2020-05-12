Emily Barton

School: Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Gold cord for 3.5 gpa or higher all four years. Awarded a Strive scholarship most improved gpa. Lettered in band. Awarded a music scholarship from Winona State University. Participated in the MMEA band concert at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Future Plans: Going to Winona State University to study Elementary Education with a minor in middle level Mathematics.
Extracurriculars: Wind Ensemble, dance at Studio of Starts for ten years, Sunday School teacher, STRIVE rotary club.
Favorite Quote: Just keep swimming
Favorite Memory: Doing the theatre haunted house all four years with my best friends.
Advice To Future Generations: Have fun while you're in High School and make as many friends as you can.
Parents Names: Brandon and Carly Barton