Cayla Peterson

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Valedictorian
Associate of Arts degree from South Central College
Future Plans: Two simultaneous bachelors degrees from Bemidji State University - One in psychology and another in criminal justice
Extracurriculars: National Society of Leadership and Success
Leadership Learning Community
Both of these through South Central College
Favorite Quote: "It just takes some time, little girl you're in the middle of the ride" -The Middle, Jimmy Eat World
Advice To Future Generations: High school isnt everybody's time to shine. If you didn't have the stereotypical high school musical experience, that's okay. You can still work through it ans do your best, know that better times are coming.
Parents: Brian and Cristy Peterson