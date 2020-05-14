Cayla Peterson

Faribault High School

Accomplishments: Valedictorian

Associate of Arts degree from South Central College

Future Plans: Two simultaneous bachelors degrees from Bemidji State University - One in psychology and another in criminal justice

Extracurriculars: National Society of Leadership and Success

Leadership Learning Community

Both of these through South Central College

Favorite Quote: "It just takes some time, little girl you're in the middle of the ride" -The Middle, Jimmy Eat World

Advice To Future Generations: High school isnt everybody's time to shine. If you didn't have the stereotypical high school musical experience, that's okay. You can still work through it ans do your best, know that better times are coming.

Parents: Brian and Cristy Peterson

Load comments