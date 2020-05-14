Becky LaCanne

School: Faribault High School

Future Plans: Double majoring in American Sign Language and Interpreting with a minor in Theater Performance at St. Catherine University

Extracurriculars: FHS Theatre Committee

FHS Theatre

Favorite Quote: “Be silly, be honest, be kind.” Ralph Waldo Emerson

Favorite Memory: A handful of friends and I always got to school about 20-30 minutes before first period, and we always met in either our media center or black box theater to share quality time together before our days started. That was the sweetest!

Advice To Future Generations: Sometimes things happen in your life that you never thought would happen, and it’s okay to mourn what you’ve lost, and it’s okay to be disappointed and upset. But, at some point you have to realize that what really matters is how you grow from it, and that growth can’t happen by “camping out” in any of those feelings. Feel it, pick yourself up, and grow!

Parents Names: Barbara and John LaCanne

Load comments