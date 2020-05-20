Trang Nguyen

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: A honor roll throughout all of high school. From having all ESL classes in middle school to taking advanced placement and PSEO classes in high school while maintaining a 3.99 GPA average. Received a gold and a silver cord.
Future Plans: Nursing at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Extracurriculars: Student Council, Philharmonic Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra, Minnesota National Honor Society, Cross Country, Track and field, Peer Tutoring, DECA, STOPS, part-time job
Favorite Quote: And one day she discovered that she was fierce, and strong, and full of fire, that not even she could hold herself back because her passion burned brighter than her fears
Favorite Memory: Being on homecoming court this year was an amazing experience for me. It was really fun and forced me to go out of my comfort zone.
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t be afraid to challenge yourself. That’s when you learn and grow the most.
Parents Names: Hien Nguyen, Toan Truong