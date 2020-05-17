Evie Wood

Faribault High School

Accomplishments: Gymnastics captain and surviving high school!

Future Plans: i plan to attend south central to complete my generals and then transfer

Extracurriculars: Varsity gymnastics for 5 years, link crew and prom committee

Favorite Quote: when you can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine

Favorite Memory: being a part of the gymnastics team

Advice To Future Generations: high school is definitely some of the best years of your life, go out and make as many memories as you can.

Parents: Cece and Jereme Wood

