Kelsie DeMars

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: 3x softball letter award, 3x Basketball letter award, 4x DECA letter award, 2x clay target letter award, Participated on the Big 9 - Section - State 3AAA championship softball team 2018, State participant trap shooting 2019, 3x district champion DECA, DECA 3rd place marketing plan state 2018, Gold glove award, Gold GPA award (softball), First Faribault student to be a DECA state officer 2019-2020, Helped raise over $2,000 to pay off student lunch debt, Gold cord recipient, Basketball captain, Softball captain, Thomas Laughlin scholarship recipient for academic achievement and service to school and community, Elks student of the month scholarship recipient, Female athlete of the year award nominee, AAUW sportswoman of the year award nominee, Red Cross “Red cord” recipient for dedication to donation, Rice County fair ambassador
Future Plans: Attend North Dakota State University to Major in Marketing and later achieve my MBA (Masters of Business Administration)
Extracurriculars: DECA, Prom committee, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Lino crew, Basketball, Softball, Trap shooting
Favorite Quote: “The moment you give up, is the moment you let someone else win” -Kobe Bryant
Favorite Memory: Attending every varsity football game for the past 2 years.
Advice To Future Generations: 13+ years of schooling can be an exhausting and stressful time for anyone. The best way to make the most of these times is to get involved in as many things as possible. For me it was sports, but for others it could be any activity. In my opinion, joining these activities is the best way to make friends and some amazing memories. People always say that high school goes by in the blink of an eye, and even though it sounds cliché, it’s true. You need to make the most of every moment you have with your classmates, because it is gone too soon. You have the rest of your life to work, so spend your youth truly living. Travel, make friends, try new things, and live in the moment. Whatever you do in life, make sure you do it with a positive attitude and a kind heart.
Parents: Kelly DeMars and Cassie Braun