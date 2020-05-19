Ryan Kline

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Gold Cord Recipient, Lettered in Tennis and Trap, Participated in the Fish and Wildlife Competition and the Forestry Competition,Student Council– Helped raise money for Toys For Tots. Volunteered for Relay For Life every year since 2014.
Future Plans: South Dakota State University- Major: Mechanical Engineer Minor: Mathematics
Extracurriculars: Bowling, Tennis, Trap Shooting, Deer Hunting, Gaming (PS4), Basketball
Favorite Quote: Cuz I was a gazillionaire and I liked doing it so much. I cut the grass for free. (Forest Gump movie)
Favorite Memory: Playing on the Tennis team.
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and have fun.
Parents: Angela and Randy Kline