Faith Jameson

Faribault High School
Future Plans: Attend South Central College and Minnesota State University Mankato
Extracurriculars: FHS Theatre Troupe
Favorite Quote: "The most important thing is to enjoy your life - to be happy - it's all that matter" Audrey Hepburn
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory from High School would have to be from this year! I had mentioned to Mr.Heinen, the choir teacher, that I thought Sage was the Beyonce of the Administrators at FHS. Heinen told Sage and Sage came into my teacher cadet class dancing to Single Ladies by Beyonce! It made my year!
Advice To Future Generations: You will not belong in only one place. I was a theatre kid but I also hung out with a lot of people who weren't in theatre. You don't have to stay in a box. Be friends with everyone!
Parent: Paula Jameson