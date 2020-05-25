Jullian Salazar

School: Faribault High School
Accomplishments: I graduated with my Associate of Arts degree. Awarded a scholarship from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. I graduated with gold chords for 3.5 and a higher GPA all throughout high school. Performed a Solo for MMEA band concert in Minneapolis.
Future Plans: Attend the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, with a major in Biomedical Engineering.
Extracurriculars: Wind Ensemble, Student Council
Favorite Quote: Be like water making its way through cracks. Do not be assertive, but adjust to the object, and you shall find a way around or through it. If nothing within stays rigid, outward things will disclose themselves. -Bruce Lee
Parents Names: Nancy Bernal and Oscar Salazar