Lucy Paschke

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Gold cord graduate, Honor Society historian, yearbook editor, 2 time Student of the Month,
Future Plans: University of North Dakota, major in Social Work minor in Psychology
Extracurriculars: Yearbook, Choir, Cross country and track manager, Speech, Honor Society and Link Crew
Favorite Quote: “...and if everything seems hopeless, just take it one day at a time. And if one day seems too much, just take it an hour at a time. And if an hour is too much, just take it a minute at a time.”
Favorite Memory: Getting Student of the Month February of this year
Advice To Future Generations: Even if your current situation feels hopeless and unchangeable your future is not.
Parents: Randa and Jerry Paschke