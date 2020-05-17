Katherine Jasinski

Jasinski

Bethlehem Academy

Accomplishments: Five time varsity softball letter winner, Softball All-Conference Honorable mention, Softball Heart Award, Three time varsity tennis letter winner, Three time varsity trap shooting letter winner, Two times All-Conference Trap Shooter, Most Improved Trap Shooting Award, Participated in the Minnesota All-Conference Band.

Future Plans: Attend Saint Benedict with a minor in Art

Extracurriculars: Varsity Softball, Varsity Tennis, Varsity Trap Shooting, Jazz Band

Favorite Quote: "Everything that is or was, began with a dream..." - Lavagirl

Favorite Memory: When Mrs. Piehl called me her favorite … no take backs!

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take things for granted because you never know when the next pandemic will happen.

Parents: Mike & Michelle Jasinski

Load comments