Katherine Jasinski

Bethlehem Academy
Accomplishments: Five time varsity softball letter winner, Softball All-Conference Honorable mention, Softball Heart Award, Three time varsity tennis letter winner, Three time varsity trap shooting letter winner, Two times All-Conference Trap Shooter, Most Improved Trap Shooting Award, Participated in the Minnesota All-Conference Band.
Future Plans: Attend Saint Benedict with a minor in Art
Extracurriculars: Varsity Softball, Varsity Tennis, Varsity Trap Shooting, Jazz Band
Favorite Quote: "Everything that is or was, began with a dream..." - Lavagirl
Favorite Memory: When Mrs. Piehl called me her favorite … no take backs!
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take things for granted because you never know when the next pandemic will happen.
Parents: Mike & Michelle Jasinski