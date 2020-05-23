Naomi Pientka

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: I have lettered in both cross country and track. I was a captain for both cross country and track. I was a PSEO student both my junior and senior years. Silver cord recipient for Honor Society as well as red, white, and blue cord for service to our country. My biggest accomplishment would be graduating high school in January, joining the Army National Guard and completing basic training during my senior year. I graduated basic training in April and earned a sharpshooter award. I am currently on track to graduate my advanced training with the Army National Guard with high honors.
Future Plans: I will be starting UMD in the fall for criminology. After UMD, I plan on going to law school as I hope to become a lawyer.
Extracurriculars: I have participated in volleyball, basketball, cross country, track, National Honor Society, prom committee and I am an employee at The Depot. I was involved with several mission trips through my church as well as participated in youth gatherings.
Favorite Quote: "I am just eating because I'm bored." The Grinch
Favorite Memory: Spending time with my cross country team at our 24 Hour Relays and our summer camp at Bonger's cabin.
Advice To Future Generations: Pay attention in class and join as many extra-curriculars as you can.
Parents: Anne Pientka and Joe Pientka