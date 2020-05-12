William Tuma

School: Faribault High school
Accomplishments: State in swimming and captain of the swim team and track team. Excellence in academic career.
Future Plans: university of St. Thomas, Engineering
Extracurriculars: Swim team, track and field, Trap team, science team.
Favorite Quote: "What we've got here is a failure to communicate."
Favorite Memory: Singing the national anthem with my teammates at the state swim meet.
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard play harder and soak up ever experience that comes your way.
Parents Names: Cari and Phil Tuma