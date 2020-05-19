Andrew Zoubek

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Gold Gold recipient achieved by maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above, PSEO student at South Central College; earned 18 college credits toward degree. Began working at McDonald's at 14, now a shift manager.
Future Plans: Minnesota State University - Mankato
Studying Computer Information Technology
Extracurriculars: Played viola with the Faribault Orchestra for over 8 years.
Favorite Quote: *Facetime call starts* "Do I cross the stage now?"
Favorite Memory: Traveled to New York and Los Angeles with 'the boys' as part of the orchestra group.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't procrastinate; use your time wisely!
Parent: Rebecca Zoubek