Andrew Zoubek

Zoubek

Faribault High School

Accomplishments: Gold Gold recipient achieved by maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above, PSEO student at South Central College; earned 18 college credits toward degree. Began working at McDonald's at 14, now a shift manager.

Future Plans: Minnesota State University - Mankato

Studying Computer Information Technology

Extracurriculars: Played viola with the Faribault Orchestra for over 8 years.

Favorite Quote: *Facetime call starts* "Do I cross the stage now?"

Favorite Memory: Traveled to New York and Los Angeles with 'the boys' as part of the orchestra group.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't procrastinate; use your time wisely!

Parent: Rebecca Zoubek

