Catherine Elizabeth Rodland Carson

Shattuck - St. Mary’s
Accomplishments: National YoungArts Merit Award Winner, Minnesota Varsity Showcase Artist, Minnesota Orchestra YPSCA Competition First Prize, Thursday Musical Competition First Prize, Mary West String Competition First Prize, Rochester Music Guild First Prize
Future Plans: Eastman School of Music (Rochester, NY) in Violin Performance
Extracurriculars: Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies, Colonial Church of Edina Chorale
Favorite Quote: “To achieve great things two things are needed: a plan and not quite enough time”. Leonard Bernstein
Favorite Memory: Getting Dairy Queen and watching the trains go under the bridge.
Advice To Future Generations: Spend as much time with friends and family as you can.
Parents Names: Catherine Rodland and Brian Carson