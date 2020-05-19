Haley Lang

Lang

Bethlehem Academy

Accomplishments: Faribault Girls Hockey Varsity Starter for 5 Years- All Conference and Senior Captain, Top 10 all time in goals and assists. Bethlehem Academy Girls Volleyball Team Starter for 3 Years All Conference and Senior Captain and 3rd Place in State Sophomore Year.

Future Plans: Attend Model College of Hair Design in St. Cloud

Extracurriculars: Elderly Health Care Volunteer and Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Hockey and Volleyball

Favorite Quote: "Great moments are born from great opportunities" — Herb Brooks

Favorite Memory: Playing in the 2017 state volleyball tournament and placing 3rd

Advice To Future Generations: Always work hard in sports and school.

Parents: Jeff and Deb Lang

