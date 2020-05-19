Haley Lang

Bethlehem Academy
Accomplishments: Faribault Girls Hockey Varsity Starter for 5 Years- All Conference and Senior Captain, Top 10 all time in goals and assists. Bethlehem Academy Girls Volleyball Team Starter for 3 Years All Conference and Senior Captain and 3rd Place in State Sophomore Year.
Future Plans: Attend Model College of Hair Design in St. Cloud
Extracurriculars: Elderly Health Care Volunteer and Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Hockey and Volleyball
Favorite Quote: "Great moments are born from great opportunities" — Herb Brooks
Favorite Memory: Playing in the 2017 state volleyball tournament and placing 3rd
Advice To Future Generations: Always work hard in sports and school.
Parents: Jeff and Deb Lang