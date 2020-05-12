Mitchell Hanson

School: Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Gold Cord recipient with a 3.967 GPA and Silver Cord recipient as part of the Honor Society. Faribault High School's nominee for the Excel and Triple "A" awards. He will have 36 college credits upon graduation. He was chosen to be a member of the Big 9 Select Choir his Sophomore, Junior and Senior Years.
Future Plans: Attending the University of Wisconsin - River Falls where he will major in Environmental Science and take the Pre-Med requirements as part of their Honors Program. He has also committed to run on their cross country and track teams. Mitchell's long-term goal is to work with a medical program such as Doctors without Borders.
Extracurriculars: In Cross Country, he was Big 9 All-Conference as a Sophomore and Senior and Honorable Mention as a Junior. He competed at the State Meets in Cross Country and Swimming during his senior year, and competed at State as part of the Science Team as a Junior and Senior. He also participated in Track and Field, the Clay Target Team, and Theater.
Favorite Quote: "It's a jungle out there" Mr. Gavin
Favorite Memory: All the support I received while I was competing at State.
Advice To Future Generations: Run.
Parents Names: Kate and Scott Hanson