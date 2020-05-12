Dylan R. Holven

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Gold cord recipient, 3 Time band Letter and 3 time Solo/Ensemble Metals earned for Superior Performance,
Future Plans: Attending Luther College in the fall to study Biology and Environmental Resource Managment.
Extracurriculars: Member of the Clay Target team, Falcon Band and Pep Band, Community Band
Favorite Quote: "Because how could the end be happy.
How could the world go back to the way it was when so much bad happened.
But in the end, it’s only a passing thing, this shadow". - Samwise GamGee
Favorite Memory: Getting to explore New York City with my friends on our freshman year band trip!
Advice To Future Generations: My advice for future generations is to hold on to something that gives you hope.
Parents: Adam and Amber Holven