Alissa Nicole Battles

Battles

Bethlehem Academy

Accomplishments: Alissa danced on the Faribault Emerald dance team for five years, earning captain and all-conference her Senior year. She is a member of the National Honor Society.

Future Plans: Alissa will attend Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Extracurriculars: Dance Team, NHS, Junior Class President

Favorite Quote: "Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier." -Mother Teresa

Favorite Memory: Being named Snoball queen

Parents: Josh and Nettie Battles

