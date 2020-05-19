Aubrey Beske

Bethlehem Academy
Accomplishments: Studio of Stars Captain for 5 years, Senior Class President, Spanish, Math, and Religion Student of the Month
Future Plans: Attend the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire and major in elementary education
Extracurriculars: Dance and Track
Favorite Quote: "If you can dream it, you can do it." - Walt Disney
Favorite Memory: Going to Washington D.C./New York my junior year and going to Guatemala my senior year through my school
Advice To Future Generations: Never take anything for granted and live every moment like it's your last.
Parents: Tyler and Joelen Beske