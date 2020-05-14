Lauren Jacobson

School: Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Student Council, STRIVE Scholar, Student of the Month.
Artwork has been featured in 2019 Project Bike documentary and art exhibition at The Project 410 art gallery in Mankato, the biannual Faribault High School Art Gallery, the Drawing and Painting II Student Art Gallery at the Paradise Center for the Arts, the Corey Lyn Creger Memorial Gallery at the Paradise Center for the Arts, and also the Rice County Fair 2019 4-H exhibition. Selected as one of three “Young Artists of Southern Minnesota”, by the Southern Minn Scene Magazine. Also received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition for my participation in “An Artistic Discovery”, the Congressional Art Competition for High School Students.
Future Plans: Attending St. Olaf College
Extracurriculars: Faribault High School Theatre Troupe
Favorite Quote: “The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance.” - Aristotle
Favorite Memory: Theatre cast and crew late night dinners at Perkins after play practice.
Advice To Future Generations: Utilize critical thinking tools- ask questions, seek new information, overturn assumptions, empathize.
Parents Names: Sheila and Peter Jacobson