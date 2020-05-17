Marissa Kenney

Faribault High School

Accomplishments: Graduating with honors

Future Plans: I plan to attend Winona State University in the fall to pursue a degree in Special Education.

Extracurriculars: Choir and Theater

Favorite Quote: "Doing doesn't count unless love motivates it. Loving doesn't count unless doing demonstrates it." Huldah Buntain

Favorite Memory: Getting to perform with some of my best friends in the "Addams Family" musical.

Advice To Future Generations: Listen to your parents. Believe it or not, they are smarter than you.

Parents: Mark and Jami Kenney

