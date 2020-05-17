Marissa Kenney

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Graduating with honors
Future Plans: I plan to attend Winona State University in the fall to pursue a degree in Special Education.
Extracurriculars: Choir and Theater
Favorite Quote: "Doing doesn't count unless love motivates it. Loving doesn't count unless doing demonstrates it." Huldah Buntain
Favorite Memory: Getting to perform with some of my best friends in the "Addams Family" musical.
Advice To Future Generations: Listen to your parents. Believe it or not, they are smarter than you.
Parents: Mark and Jami Kenney