Reese Mador

Faribault High School
Future Plans: Taking a gap year then off to Canada to Vancouver Film School. Big plans ahead for becoming a SFX makeup artist. Hopefully you'll see my name in the credits of some horror movies in the future
Favorite Quote: Why feel powerless living in everyone else's world, when you can feel like a star living in your own
Advice To Future Generations: Just keep up the hard work and try not to let the stress get to you. When the time comes for you to figure out what you want to do after school, don't stress it. I wanted to be a graphic designer since the 6th grade but i changed it last minute. There's nothing wrong with changing your mind until you know that's what you want to do with the rest of your life.
Parents: Ryan and Daryl Mador