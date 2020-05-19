Madelyn Wehe

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Faribault Honor Society Vice-President, Speech Co-Captain, Student of the Month, 4-time DECA State Competitor, 2-time DECA National Competitor, DECA Outstanding Recognition Award Recipient, 4-H International Dairy Judging Competitor, Graduated with Honors
Future Plans: Attending the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management to study finance
Extracurriculars: DECA, Speech Team, Honor Society, Prom Committee, 4-H, FFA, Dance at Studio of Stars, Peer Tutoring, Wind Ensemble- Flute, Sunday School Teacher, Pit Orchestra
Favorite Quote: “It’s not what you know, but what you do with what you know, you know?”-Unknown
Favorite Memory: Traveling to Orlando to compete at the National DECA Competition
Parents: Mark and Amy Wehe