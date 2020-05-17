Bethlehem Academy
Accomplishments: I played for Bethlehem Academy's varsity volleyball team where I was captain and received an all conference award. I was also apart of peer ministry, BBBS, SADD, and Junior Board.
Future Plans: I am enlisted in the Army and plan to attend Mankato State University in spring 2021.
Extracurriculars: volleyball, BBBS, sadd, junior board, peer ministry, and an Eucharistic minister
Favorite Quote: "For we walk by faith, not by sight." - 2 Corinthians 5:7
Favorite Memory: powderpuff 2019
Advice To Future Generations: Have perseverance everywhere you decide to go.
Parents Names: Greg & Terra Boyd