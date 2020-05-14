Davis Miller

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Cross Country Captain, Track captain, Big 9 Scholar Athlete
Graduated with honors
Future Plans: Undecided
Extracurriculars: Cross Country and Track
Children's Theater Production
Favorite Quote: It's not about how much you get knocked down, it's about how you get back up and keep moving forward.
Favorite Memory: Running with my teammates and best friends. Also spending quality time with the coaches.
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy the little things and the time you get to spend being spontaneous with friends.
Parents: Kirk and Mary Jo Miller