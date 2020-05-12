Nikki Plunkett

School: Faribault High School
Future Plans: I plan to attend South Central College for two years, then transfer to Mankato State University for another two years for social work.
Extracurriculars: I have been involved in concert choir, theatre, STOPS, and robotics.
Favorite Memory: There’s too many favorite memories! The opening nights for the plays I’ve been a part of is definitely one of them. They were always full of nerves, laughs on and off stage, and great people.
Advice To Future Generations: Appreciate your time in school because it shapes you into the person you’ll become.
Parents Names: Nancy and Dean Plunkett