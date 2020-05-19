Abby Engbrecht

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, All-State Choir, ALA Minnesota Girls State,, St. Olaf Presidential Scholarship, St. Olaf Music and Theatre Scholarship.
Future Plans: St. Olaf College
Extracurriculars: Choir, Robotics, MN Opera Project Opera, Theater
Favorite Quote: "This was nothing like High School Musical"
Favorite Memory: Being chosen for All-State Choir
Advice To Future Generations: Always ask questions! It makes you look smart and if you were the one to ask the question, you remember the answer.
Parents: Lisa and Jason Engbrecht