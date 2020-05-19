Lauren Rindahl

Faribault High School

Accomplishments: I was a captain my Senior year of the Faribault Emerald Dance Team. Dancing five years at State.

Future Plans: Lauren plans to attend college at Minnesota State University, Mankato to study Computer Information Technology.

Extracurriculars: I danced on the Faribault Emerald Dance Team. I was also a leader for link crew.

Favorite Quote: Every day may not be good, but there is something good in every day.

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is dancing on the State dance floor at the Target Center during my four years of high school.

Advice To Future Generations: The time goes fast, so make it count.

Parents: Donovan and Caeleste Rindahl

