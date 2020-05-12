Emma Mentz

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: 4x State Dance medalist, 2x DECA State participant, Foreign Language Student of the Month, 44% College Biology degree completed by high school graduation, and National Society of Leadership and Success member
Future Plans: Attend University of Minnesota, Twin Cities Campus, with a double major in Biology and Spanish
Extracurriculars: Emerald Dance Team, Track, Cross Country, Link Crew, DECA, National Honor Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Middle School Tutor, AVID Tutor, Peer Tutor, Sunday School Teacher, Wednesday School Teacher and MN Health Masonic Children’s Hospital volunteer.
Favorite Memory: Making videos in Spanish class.
Advice To Future Generations: Cherish every moment.
Parents: Gary and Ane Mentz