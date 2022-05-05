Paige Ross Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 5, 2022 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jennifer Sanders Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School: Faribault Senior High SchoolParents Names: Mike & Tammy RossFuture Plans: Attend Luther College in Iowa to study Exercise Science and play collegiate soccer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Plan Science Faribault Senior High School Attend Luther College School Exercise Soccer Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments