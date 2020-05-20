Madelyn Skjeveland

Faribault High School
Accomplishments: 6x Academic All-State, 5x State qualifier in cross country and track, 6x All-Conference in cross country, 5x All-Conference in Track, Captain for both sports, and All-American strength and conditioning athlete of the year.
Future Plans: Attend Minnesota State University, Mankato and major in nursing while competing in cross country and both indoor and outdoor track and field.
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Track and Field, Student Council, Minnesota Honors Society, and Science Team.
Favorite Quote: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”
Advice To Future Generations: Set big goals, work hard, and don’t take anything for granted.
Parents: Matthew and Diane Skjeveland