Kaia Quimby

Faribault High School
Future Plans: Attend Minnesota State University, Mankato and major in Elementary Education or Social Work.
Extracurriculars: Studio of Stars dance, Cheerleading, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Prom Committee, AVID Tutor, Peer Tutor, STRIVE and Rice County Fair Ambassador.
Favorite Memory: Participating for two years in Mrs. Wiens' Teacher Cadet program where I got to work with first graders at Lincoln and Jefferson Elementary Schools.
Advice To Future Generations: Take advantage of the PSEO opportunities and college credit courses that are offered to you throughout high school.
Parents: Steve and Lisa Quimby