Kendra Albers Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Madeline Jo Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School: Faribault High SchoolParents Names: Jillene and the late Lee AlbersFuture Plans: Attending South Dakota State University, majoring in Nursing and continuing education to become a Nurse Anesthetist Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments