Emma Paquette

School: Faribault High School
Accomplishments: Varsity Dancer for the Faribault Emerald Dance Team throughout high school career. All-Conference Honorable Mention recognition for dance team. Active in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern MN. Link Crew member and South Central College PSEO student.
Future Plans: Will attend South Central College to obtain 2 year Associate's Degree and will then transfer to a 4-year University to complete a Bachelor's program once I decide on my major.
Extracurriculars: Spending time with my family and friends, playing with my dogs and taking them for walks and of course dancing!
Favorite Quote: "Don't count the days, make the days count!" AND "Dreams don't work unless you do!"
Favorite Memory: All of my FEDT experiences! Going to the State Dance Tournament every year! Walking out & performing on the Target Center floor for the very first time and each year after! Our State weekend traditions, all the competitions and time spent with FEDT!
Advice To Future Generations: Never give up! Be kind, be respectful, be strong! If anyone tells you you're not good enough or can't do something, don't get mad, get determined, push through adversity and prove them wrong!
Parents Names: Todd & Melissa Paquette