Davis Miller

Monica Buenzow

School: Faribault High School

Accomplishments: Cross Country Captain, Track captain, Big 9 Scholar Athlete

Graduated with honors

Future Plans: Undecided

Extracurriculars: Cross Country and Track

Children's Theater Production

Favorite Quote: It's not about how much you get knocked down, it's about how you get back up and keep moving forward.

Favorite Memory: Running with my teammates and best friends. Also spending quality time with the coaches.

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy the little things and the time you get to spend being spontaneous with friends.

Parents Names: Kirk and Mary Jo Miller

