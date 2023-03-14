...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota
and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Initial rain or a wintry mix will quickly
turn to snow by Thursday afternoon. Strengthening northwest
winds and falling temperatures will lead to hazardous travel
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
During the pilot program in 2022, six students received their community interpreter training course certification. (Photo courtesy of Cassandra Ohnstad)
A new online course to trains and certify community interpreters is now accepting registrations. A 2022 pilot program with six students helped laid the foundation for this year's two-part course. Interested students must be bilingual adults who are fluent in English as well as either Spanish or Somali.
Cassandra Ohnstad,
Adult Education Coordinator for Faribault Public Schools, said the need for Spanish and Somali interpreters in the Faribault community was "huge."
""There's a huge need out there," explained Ohnstad, "especially for interpreters working with area schools and hospitals."
The community interpreter course is sponsored by an Adult Basic Education ABE consortium across Southeastern Minnesota which includes the cities of Faribault, Owatonna, Albert Lea, Austin, Red Wing, Winona and Triton.
Requirements for the course include: Adults only who have graduated from high school or are not currently enrolled in high school; students who read at ABE level 5; students who have a computer or other device; students must attend 80% of the first section of the training and 90% of the second part of the training.
The course is divided into two sections, Ohnstad explained. The first five weeks, beginning June 12 and ending July 17, are the bridge course that is designed to assist students in understanding the material that will be taught during the second five weeks.
The initial section of the course will be taught online on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. with no class the week of July 4th.
For the second section called "Weaving Cultures Training," classes begin July 24th and run through August 16. Classes will be taught online Mondays from 6-9 p.m., Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m. Deadline for registration is May 12. See More Information box for registration details.
Ohnstad said all sessions are interactive and online. All activities include time with peers, individual research and activity exercises.
"This training is all in English and is a prerequisite to National Certification," she said. The training is accepted in all 50 states and meets the requirements of many schools and state agencies. Students must pass a certification exam at the end of the course to receive certification.
Only three specialized areas are not included in this interpreter training: medical, legal and special needs.
Ohnstad said the goal for this particular online course was to train and certify 16 interpreters. Ideally, that would mean two from each site across Southeastern Minnesota.
The cost of the "Weaving Cultures Training" is free to accepted students, thanks to funding from the Regional Transition Fund, RTF. Ohnstad said RTF pays for college and career pathway trainings for nursing, welding and other skilled certifications. Without the RTF backing, the cost per student would be $750 for the course.
"If this course goes well, we'd like to keep expanding," she said.