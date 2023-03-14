A new online course to trains and certify community interpreters is now accepting registrations. A 2022 pilot program with six students helped laid the foundation for this year's two-part course. Interested students must be bilingual adults who are fluent in English as well as either Spanish or Somali.

Interpreter1.JPG

During the pilot program in 2022, six students received their community interpreter training course certification. (Photo courtesy of Cassandra Ohnstad)
Interpreter2.jpg

Upon completion of the two section training course, students must pass a culmination exam to receive their certification. (Photo courtesy of Cassandra Ohnstad)

