In their first match of the season, cold weather and wind were a factor, but the Falcons put up a solid effort against a very experienced and highly-rated Mankato West boys golf team. West finished with a low 343, while the Falcons shot a 350 as a team.
Junior captain Logan Peroutka led both teams and was medalist by six strokes and was only two over the Faribault Country Club's Par 72 course for a final score of 74. Peroutka battled strong winds and cold weather but still was able to par or birdie 14 of the 18 holes. An amazing accomplishment considering the weather. Mankato West's Julian Bhardwaj finished second place with an eight over par 80, West's Finnley Brewer shot an 86 and Leighton Anderson for the Falcons rounded out the top four finishers with an 88.
A highlight of the match was when Parker Morrow finished the long yardage ninth hole Par 5 with an eagle. Morrow battled through the match, as his strength of his long drives off the tee was no match for the wind and he carded an up and down round of 94. Junior Ethan Amundson also shot a 94 for the Falcons to round out the top four scorers for Faribault
The Faribault golf course had snow and ice on it earlier in the morning.
Coach Jeremy Chavis was just happy to get the round in, “It was good to get back out there, with snow on the course this morning, we weren’t even sure this was going to happen. We have some guys on this team who really like to compete and have spent some time in the winter getting better. As the weather gets better, I see the guys scores going down tremendously for our team. Coach Mike Dietsch and I are excited about seeing what these kids can score this year."
Faribault will travel to Mankato on Friday, April 21, to play in a triangular Big 9 meet against Mankato East and Albert Lea.