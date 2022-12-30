With the final edition of the Faribault Daily News in the 2022 calendar year, we’re going to take a step back and take a look at some of the top stories and accomplishments in Faribault area sports over the last 12 months.

AlexisRezac

Alexis Rezac is the only girl wrestling for the Faribault High School team this season, but hopes the addition of a state tournament will only increase interest in the sport. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)


TeamUSA5.jpeg

Calvin Rausch, right, watches Ryan Johnson and Steve Hubmer sweep during the 2022 World Deaf Curling Championships. (MVA Photography)
Blake Langerud (Faribault Lakers)

Faribault Lakers center fielder Blake Langerud (2) reaches first base with a single during Faribault’s Region 3C playoff loss to the Webster Sox on Wednesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
2022 Faribault Hall of Fame

The 2022 Faribault Sports Hall of Fame’s 31st class of inductees gather after their ceremony Friday at Faribault Elk’s Club. From left are Holly Hafemeyer-Heemstra, KariAnne Nass Wayland, Gordy Kosfeld, Anthony Gustafson, Bo Putrah, Jenna Halvorson-Fuchs and Randy Brekke. (Submitted photo/southernminn.com)
Faribault girls basketball (Faribault GBB)

The Faribault girls basketball team celebrates while lining up for handshakes after defeating Pine Island for the Falcons first win in two seasons. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Carter Johnson 300m hurdles.jpg

Carter Johnson of Faribault punched his ticket to the state meet after bounding to a first place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. (Photo courtesy of Laura Mae Photography)

Brooklyn Becker 800M.jpg

The Falcons’ Brooklyn Becker will be heading to state in the 800-meter. Claiming second after running a 2:25.09 in the event, Becker punched her ticket to the Class AA state meet. (Photo courtesy of Laura Mae Photography)
faribault aiden tobin

Faribault’s Aiden Tobin wrestles during Friday’s Class AAA individual state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)
Dance, HK, 1AA, Faribault

The Faribault Emeralds are headed back to state for a 31st consecutive season. Faribault competes in jazz on Friday and high kick Saturday at Target Center in Minneapolis. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Dahl)
Josie Rose, Sydney Dienst and Lindsay Hanson take court 1st set.JPG

Bethlehem Academy’s Josie Rose, Sydney Dienst and Lindsay Hanson take the court after a time out in the 1A Section Championship Saturday in Rochester. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Yankees Angels Baseball

Jake Petricka signed a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins. While he won’t break camp with the MLB team, he may start the 2022 season in AAA with the St. Paul Saints. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

