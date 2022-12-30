With the final edition of the Faribault Daily News in the 2022 calendar year, we’re going to take a step back and take a look at some of the top stories and accomplishments in Faribault area sports over the last 12 months.
A group of local prep athletes will have an opportunity to be part of history, as they take part in the first-ever girls wrestling tournament officially sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL).
The MSHSL voted to approve a girls’ wrestling championship in 2022 and the first step for the wrestlers will be Saturday’s section tournaments in Hastings and Sartell.
Wrestlers from Faribault High School and Northfield High School are slated to compete at the tournament at Hastings High School, which will include teams from Sections 1, 2, 3 and 4.
The top two wrestlers in each weight class at the section tournament will then advance to the 2022 MSHSL state tournament, which will be held in conjunction with the boys tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 3-5.
The addition of the tournament to the list of sponsored sports by the MSHSL is in response to the growing interest in the sport across the state and the nation. According to USA Wrestling, over 21,000 female wrestlers are competing nationally and the MSHSL became the 32nd high school association in the United States to offer a girls wrestling program.
“I think it is a great first step,” Northfield wrestling coach Greg Staab said. “Girls wrestling has been growing for years and we’ve had a state tournament that was ran by the Minnesota State Wrestling Coaches’ Association in the past, but nothing like this year where it will be at the Xcel Energy Center. I think it's a first step in the right direction and I am hoping that the sport can keep expanding…it’s a great thing!”
Faribault High School wrestling co-head coach Jake Staloch agreed with Staab’s assessment of the MSHSL adding the new tournament in 2022.
“I think it is a great thing for the sport of wrestling to have its own girls division. It will grow the division and when girls see they can compete against other girls, I think it will bring others out for the sport,” Staloch said.
A trio of athletes with connections to Faribault and the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf (MSAD) helped play a key role in Team USA’s recent championship finish at the 2022 World Deaf Curling Championships (men’s division), which took place in Banff, Alberta (Canada) on March 18-26.
The winning team included Faribault residents Steve Hubmer and Ryan Johnson, who both currently work at MSAD, and fellow MSAD graduate Calvin Rausch, who currently resides in Mendota Heights.
The championship tournament featured teams from Canada, Korea, Poland, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United States. Round robin games in the tourney began on March 18 and saw Team USA post a 3-2 record with initial losses to Canada and Ukraine.
Team USA started in the final round of playoffs as the No. 3 seed and posted a first round win over No. 4 seed Switzerland. In the semifinals, Team USA punched its ticket to the title bout with a comeback 9-8 win over No. 2 seed Canada.
In the championship showdown against No. 1 seed Ukraine, Team USA fell behind early, as Ukraine took a 4-0 lead. The US then staged another comeback for the third and final time with three straight ends, which provided it with a well earned 10-6 victory over Ukraine.
Under a dark nightfall that engulfed the sky, and with all of the lights surrounding Bell Field in Faribault beaming down, two completely opposite emotions lined up and down the first and third baseline.
Down the first baseline, the Webster Sox were in the midst of a celebration over earning a spot in the Class C state tournament for the first time in team history. But down the third baseline, the players and coaches for the Faribault Lakers embraced friends, family and each other after seeing their season come to an end, just one game shy of a state tournament berth with a 4-1 loss in the elimination bracket to the Sox.
A playoff loss stings. A playoff loss at home stings more. A playoff loss that serves as the final chapter after battling for months stings even more. But what stings the most was the plan that was years in the making coming up one game shy of coming to fruition.
The same Class C state tournament that the Lakers fell just short of is set to be hosted at Bell Field and the plan was to make the tournament and get to play on their home field in front of their home crowd. But three runs is what separated the Lakers from potentially reaching their goal and seeing their season come to an end.
The Sox were one of the few teams in the Dakota, Rice, Scott (DRS) League that were able to get the upper hand on the Lakers, who at least split most of their regular season series. That even included powerhouse St. Patrick, whose last loss during the 2022 season came to the Lakers on May 22.
Much like the regular season matchup between the Lakers and the Sox at Bell Field, it was no offensive shootout like Faribault’s 13-11 win over St. Patrick to open Region 3C play. Webster won 4-2 the first time around and eliminated the Lakers 4-1 this time around.
The Faribault Sports Hall of Fame inducted seven new members in the Hall’s 31st class of honorees at the Faribault Elk’s Lodge with a well-attended ceremony and dinner.
Randy Brekke is a 1967 graduate of Faribault High School who excelled in both wrestling and football. After graduation he took his talents to Luther College, where he was also very successful.
Anthony Gustafson is a 2011 graduate of FHS. He was an outstanding three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track and field. He then had a very celebrated conference championship track career at Minnesota State University at Mankato.
Holly Hafemeyer Heemstra graduated from Bethlehem Academy in 2010 after a highly successful career in volleyball, as well as participating in basketball and track. She went on to an All-American volleyball career at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD.
Jenna Halvorson Fuchs graduated from FHS in 2010 after an illustrious career in track and field and danceline. She continued her track career at University of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, where she became a National Champion.
KDHL’s Gordy Kosfeld will be inducted as a member of the media in Faribault who has been a huge advocate and supporter for Faribault area sports since 1987, broadcasting high school games in various sports, as well as work for both St. Olaf and Carleton colleges.
KariAnne Nass Wayland is a 2010 graduate of BA, starring in both volleyball and basketball. She, along with Holly Heemstra, led BA to two volleyball State Championships and two State Runner-Ups, and then played collegiately at University of St. Thomas.
Bo Putrah graduated from FHS in 2010 and was a rugged force for the Falcons in both football and hockey. He then became a four-year letter winner and first-team All-NSIC football player at St. Cloud State University.
When the Faribault Falcons stepped off the court in Rochester after defeating the Rochester Century Panthers 74-70 on Feb. 4, 2020, they’d just snapped a 25-game losing skid.
From that moment on, the next 50 games, ranging across the end of the 2019-20 season and throughout the shortened 2020-21 season and 2021-22 season, were uphill battles, and the Falcons just missed out on the elusive victory a handful of times.
But on Wednesday, Nev. 30, inside Faribault High School, the Falcons welcomed in the Pine Island Panthers for the 2022-23 season opener. One long, tough defensive effort, well-timed baskets and making plays when needed led to a 49-38 win for Faribault and the girls first victory in just over two seasons.
“I was shocked, I was overwhelmed,” said Faribault junior post Rylee Sietsema after holding the ball at the final buzzer. “This is something new for us. We’re trying to start a new team culture, and we’re just trying to start over. It was a really exciting moment.”
“It being my senior year and haven’t having won a game in two years, it felt really good,” added senior guard Isabel Herda.
Since picking up their big win over Pine Island, the Falcons have gone on to pick up a pair of Big 9 Conference wins with a 44-43 overtime victory over Albert Lea on Faribault’s Teacher Appreciation Night and a 42-30 victory over Rochester John Marshall.
The Faribault girls basketball team have determined to bring a change of culture to a program that’s had a fair share of struggles in recent years. Now with three wins, the Falcons continue to keep trending in a positive direction after every game.
Wrapping up a historic Section 1AA showing on Saturday at Lakeville South High School, both sides of the team had dominant showings all day long. The powerful showing led to 18 Falcon boys and three girls qualifying for the state meet.
Sending 18 boys to the state meet also allowed for another big accomplishment for Faribault; earning first place in the section.
Leading the charge to the first place finish had the relays as the culprits. All four of the Faribault boys relays moved on to state.
Joining the dominance by the relays had the 300m hurdles follow suit. Like they have done all season long, Cristian Escobar and Carter Johnson starred for the Falcons.
Johnson and Escobar finished first and second in the event to earn the pair a trip to state on 41.23 and 41.55 respective times. Carlin in the triple jump and Johnson for the 110m hurdles round out the state event for the Faribault boys team.
The Faribault girls also enjoyed a strong meet to place fifth in the 12-team field. Helping the Falcons to fifth had a trio in Miller Munoz, Brooklyn Becker and Brynn Beardsley earn state berths.
Munoz handled the 100m hurdles. Leaping to a 16.34, a personal best, head coach Mark Bongers believes she could have done even better. Becker punched her ticket to state in the 800m (2:25.09) while Beardsley did so in the 1600m (5:29.80).
Five wrestlers from Faribault competed at the Class AAA individual state wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
In addition to sophomore JT Hausen’s third-place finish in the 120-pound weight class, freshman Bo Bokman competed at 126, sophomore Isaac Yetzer competed at 145, senior Aiden Tobin competed at 152 and junior Gabe Shatskikh competed at 220.
Bokman, Yetzer and Shatskikh all lost their first-round matches, while Yetzer and Shatskikh weren’t awarded the opportunity for a wrestleback since their first-round opponents lost in the championship quarterfinals. Bokman did have an opportunity for a wrestleback, but he lost 5-2 against South St. Paul’s Spencer Johnson.
Tobin, meanwhile, won his first-round match 6-4 against Stillwater’s Keaton Urbanski. In the championship quarterfinal, Tobin lost by fall against Forest Lake’s Daniel VanAcker, who went on to win the 152-pound state title.
In the wrestleback round, Tobin lost 10-2 against Osseo’s John Lundstrom.
With a consistent excellence across both performances, the Faribault Emeralds once again filled up their dance card for the Class AA state championships.
At the Section 1AA championships in Winona, the Emeralds finished first in the jazz competition and second in the high kick competition to qualify both routines for the state meet. The jazz competition was scheduled for Feb. 18 at Target Center, while the high kick was slated for Feb. 19 at Target Center.
In the jazz routine, Faribault came out on top of a tight group of four teams fighting for the three state-qualifying positions. The Emeralds topped that group with 5.5 ranking points and a scoring total of 505, just ahead of New Prague (7 and 504), Two Rivers (8.5 and 498) and Simley (11.5 and 489).
Faribault received four first-place votes, a tie for second and a pair of fourth-place votes. The highest ranking and the two lowest rankings were thrown out when calculating the ranking score.
In the high kick competition, the Emeralds placed second behind Austin and ahead of New Prague, Two Rivers and Simley.
Austin received six first-place votes and a tie for first place to win with four ranking points and a scoring total of 568. Faribault was the next team with a ranking total of 9 and 540 scoring points, again narrowly nipping New Prague (10 and 538). Two Rivers (16 and 504) and Simley (19.5 and 496) rounded out the top-five high kick teams.
The Emeralds received four second-place votes and three third-place votes for their high kick performance.
Bethlehem Academy dropped a heartbreaker in a 3-1 match loss in the Section 1A championship match to the Mabel-Canton Cougars Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Mabel-Canton won with set scores of 25-22, 30-32, 25-14 and 25-21. Senior Kate Trump made the All-State team for Class A in the campaign.
An overall intense start to the day’s matches, it was hard-fought with a very close first set throughout. Though the Cardinals never led the first set, they never trailed by more than five, and closed to within two points at the end, 22-24 but took the early loss.
Lindsay Hanson had kills to end consecutive volleys to tie it and then put the Cardinals up 30-29 in the second set. The Cougars tied it again, at 30-30 before Bethlehem Academy took the final two points for the win, with a kill block by Sydney Dienst and kill by Kate Trump for a 32-30 set win.
The Cardinals came out flat in the third set and after kills by Trump and Jaden Lang put them on the board, trailing 4-2, the Cougars worked to an 11-3 lead. By the time BA had 10 points, on a Trump kill, the Cougars had 18, then cruised ahead for a 25-16 set, to go up 2-1.
The Cougars took a 9-5 lead in the fourth set but the score stayed close and the lead changed until the Cougars tied it at 15, 16, 18 and 19 before BA took a 21-19 lead after two kills. BA then gave up the serve on a long serve, and the Cougars scored five straight for the set win, 25-21, and the match.
Jake Petricka is coming home. An hour’s commute from home, at least.
It was announced the 34-year old Faribault native signed a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins. While the right-handed pitcher won’t start the season with the MLB club in Minneapolis, he appears slated to begin the 2022 campaign with the St. Paul Saints, the organization’s AAA club.
Petricka, a 2006 graduate of Faribault High School, has previously pitched in the major leagues for the Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers and most recently the Los Angeles Angels.
After starting last spring hurling fastballs past overmatched southern Minnesotans with the Faribault Lakers, Petricka pitched briefly in North Carolina for the High Point Rockers in the Atlantic League before signing a minor-league deal with the Angels.
With the AAA Salt Lake Bees, Petricka fired 36 innings across 23 appearances while recording a 4.25 earned run average and 34 strikeouts. In seven MLB appearances last season, Petricka tossed six innings with an ERA of 15.00, although that number is inflated by two outings in which he allowed seven of his 10 runs with the Angels.
In his career, Petricka has pitched 237 2/3 innings in the major leagues with a 4.24 ERA and 183 strikeouts.
Petricka is also not the first reliever from southern Minnesota the Twins have signed to a minor-league deal in the last few seasons. Prior to the 2020 season, the Twins picked up Caleb Thielbar — a lefty from Randolph. The 35-year old is now preparing for his third straight season in the Twins’ bullpen. Last year, Thielbar appeared in 59 games and recorded an ERA of 3.23 with 77 strikeouts in 64 innings.