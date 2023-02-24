For a couple of area teams, like Faribault boys hockey, postseason play has begun, and for plenty of basketball teams, postseason play is rapidly approaching. Of course, there’s nothing that screams postseason excitement like a winter storm that messes with some late season scheduling.
Events over the last couple of days have either gotten postponed or outright canceled, thanks to a harsh reminder that we’re not quite done with winter yet.
The Faribault boys swim and dive team saw the biggest impact. with its Section 1A schedule compacted down to just this weekend from the original schedule of Wednesday preliminaries, Thursday diving and Friday swim finals.
Now, the Falcons will have their swim finals and dive finals both held Saturday, following the Friday preliminary swim round in Rochester. Finals for swimming are set to take place at noon Saturday inside the Rochester Recreation Center, while diving will take place at 5 p.m. at Rochester Century High School.
The other big highlight for the weeknd is individual section wrestling, where Faribault, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Kenyon-Wanamingo are looking to get some representation in their respective individual state wrestling meets.
Girls section basketball is underway, and while the Faribault girls basketball team just closed out its regular season with Friday’s game against Austin, other area teams are getting ready or have begun play.
In the Section 1A bracket, No. 10 seeded Bethlehem Academy defeated No. 7 Kenyon-Wanamingo 47-44 and will now face No. 2 Grand Meadow on Monday. No. 4 seeded WEM is set to host No. 5 St. Clair in the first round of the Section 2AA bracket Tuesday.
The regular season for boys basketball is wrapping up, and the brackets for postseason play will soon be set up.