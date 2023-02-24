For a couple of area teams, like Faribault boys hockey, postseason play has begun, and for plenty of basketball teams, postseason play is rapidly approaching. Of course, there’s nothing that screams postseason excitement like a winter storm that messes with some late season scheduling.

(FHS Boys Swim) James Hoisington - 100 breast SECTIONS

Faribault boys swim and dive saw the Section 1A swimming and diving finals get postponed to Saturday with the recent winter storms hitting. (file photo/southernminn.com)


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments