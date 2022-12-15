COACHES
Head coach: Jesse Armbruster
ROSTER
Wyatt Adamek, eighth; Lain Kuhlman, seventh; Aiden Gruber, eighth; Elijah Johnson, eighth; Eddie Pino, eighth; Ty Wendel, eighth; Ethan Ferris, fresh; Michael Quernemoen, fresh; Jordan Reuvers, fresh; Owen Schulz, fresh; Bo Bokman, soph; Xander Dell, soph; Chase Flicek, soph; Braxton Osborne, soph; Chase Vargo, soph; Barron Wermerskirche, soph; Giovanni Pino, soph; Justin Sanoja, soph; Cameron Ford, soph; Jayden Hart, soph; Andrew Flicek, junior; Jathyn Hausen, junior; Cooper Leichtnam, junior; Alexis Rezac, junior; Elliot Viland, junior; Isaac Yetzer, junior; Lucas Nelson, junior; Cameron Annis, senior; Ben Boyd, senior; Hunter Conrad, senior; Ricky Cordova, senior; Marcos Ramirez, senior; George Soto, senior; Gabe Shatskikh, senior; Ayub Ali, junior.
KEY PLAYERS
The Falcons return their entire team with the exception of our state entrant at 152 and all conference heavyweight.
Individuals who could be considered for the rankings are:
11-JT Hausen, was 43-4. An all conference wrestler, a section champion, a two time state entrant, a two time place winner at state, finishing 3rd last season. Projected at 126lbs.
11-Isaac Yetzer, Was 35-11 last year. He was all conference, a section champion, and state entrant. Projected at 138lbs.
10-Bo Bokman, who was 40-8 last year, all conference, a section champion, and state entrant. Projected at 152lbs.
11-Elliott Viland, who was 34-10 last year. He was also all conference, and finished third in sections. Has been ranked in the past. Projected at 160lbs.
12-Gabe Shatskikh, was 31-12 last year. He too was all conference, a section champion and state entrant. Projected to start at 220bs.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
12-George Soto was 11-3 last year at 182lbs. He was leading big heading into the placing matches at the Rumble last year when in desperation, his opponent tried to throw him. George posted and snapped his arm in three places and his season came to an end. The two individuals who advanced to state from our section last year...George beat. One individual twice and the other by fall. Shoulda-woulda-coulda;-)
We return 25 match winner 11-Luca Nelson, 20 match winner 12-Hunter Conrad, and 20 match winner 11-Cooper Leichtnam. We also have a couple strong JV boys who should fill in nicely at 106, 113, and 132. All have varsity experience and excelled on the JV level.
2021-22 RECAP
The Falcons were in and out of the rankings last year, finishing the year 17-10. A few notable wins were over Owatonna, Mayo, and TCU. Some tough losses came at the hands of STMA, Stillwater, AV, Hastings and Scott West. We lost to Northfield in the Section Championship match.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We expect to again compete for the section championship this season. We have a strong nucleus with much experience.
COMPETITION
We will again wrestle a very competitive schedule that includes many of the top programs in the state. We did add the Clash to our schedule as well.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 - seniors
8 - juniors
10 - sophomores
4 - freshmen
5 - eighth graders
1 - seventh grader