...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Isabel Herda is expected to be a major contributor this season. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Final record: 0-27. Last in Big 9. 8th in Section.
What matters? Positive attitudes; every player improved; every player will return this year.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Our goal this season is to compete and win games. It is expected that every player will give 100% effort day in and day out and have a great attitude while doing it.
COMPETITION
Red Wing is the Favorite. Faribault hopes to make some noise in the Big 9 Conference this year. Are roster is full of experienced varsity players who are eager to make a change for Faribault girl's basketball.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 - Total players, all whom can play at the varsity level