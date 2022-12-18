Sophia Mentz (front) and Brooklyn Zrust (back) both return this season as seniors. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Jaden Lang is one of nine seniors on the team this season. (File photo/southernminn.com)
COACHES
Head coach: Lisa Dahl, fourth year with Faribault (22 years total)
Assistant coach: Samantha Pierce, fourth year
Assistant coach: Sarah Howell, first year
Assistant Coach: Andrea Sietsema, second year
ROSTER
Lily Ernste, Senior; Ava Korbel, Senior; Summer Heselton, Senior; Josie LaCanne, Senior; Jaden Lang, Senior; Sophia Mentz, Senior; Ella Prange, Senior; Regan Vogelsberg, Senior; Brooklyn Zrust, Senior; Ava Hacker, 11th grade; Faith Leichtnam, 11th grade; Kalie Wheelock, 11th grade; Nadia Baum, 10 grade; Asia Fillipi, 10th grade; Ava Gersemehl, 10th grade; Kaylee Katra, 10th grade; Alexis Ramirez, 10th grade; Arianna Torres, 10th grade; Shae Battles, 9th grade; Kendallyne Boevers, 9th grade; Courtney Keilen, 9th grade; Leah Nowaczewski, 9th grade; Samantha Rezac, 9th grade.
KEY PLAYERS
Honestly, this whole team is amazing but we this group of seniors definitely stand out. They are all amazing dancers as well as leaders.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
We have a new dancer that is a senior, Regan Vogelsberg. She is very talented and we can’t wait to see how she will contribute to this team.
2021-22 RECAP
Conference-3rd place overall
Sections-1st place in jazz 2nd place in high kick
State- 7th place in jazz; 8th place in high kick\
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
To leave everything on the floor. We want to be united as a team and work hard to reach our goals one week at a time.
COMPETITION
We try to focus on our team and how we perform.
