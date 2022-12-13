...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Tanner Yochum is one of the five seniors on the team this season. (File photo/southernminn.com)
We are looking for a great season from Oliver Linneman. Ollie has been a key player in our offense for the last couple of years and we are expecting more of the same this year. We are also looking towards David Nesburg, he is one of our senior defensemen who brings a lot of physicality and speed to the team on the back end.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Senior goaltender Jacob Sherf is a new senior goaltender. He is 6'2 and very agile. We expect him to see and stop a lot of pucks this year.
2021-22 RECAP
Last year we went 10-16 and we got beat in the first round of sections by New Prague. In the conference we finished 6th.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Our biggest goal is to finish the season above .500 and finish in the top half of the section and conference. We believe we have the ability to compete with anybody, it's a matter of going out and doing it each and every game. Consistency may be one of the hardest things to achieve in high school hockey, but we are up for the challenge.
COMPETITION
Our team did not lose many seniors last year which in our opinion makes us stronger. Some of the favorites in the conference are Mayo and Northfield, and in the section New Prague and Northfield. Those will be tough games for us but we are up to the challenge.
BY THE NUMBERS
We have 5 Seniors and 22 guys on the team. It's huge for us to have 2 goaltenders. Only having 5 seniors is both good and bad. Meaning we won't lose many players but we are fairly young. 8 Letter winners from last year.