...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Ian Ehlers will be out most, if not all of the year with a shoulder injury sustained in football.
Carson Kreager, Beau Schrot, Jal Giet, Jimmy Welborn, Brady Schulz and Riley Mason are returning varsity letter winners and bring varsity experience to our team
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Mohamed Madey was injured most of last year and is expected to contribute.
Returning JV players from last year looking to have an impact on varsity include Nolan Vogelsberg and JJ Schrot.
We have a lot of talented younger players who could have an impact.
2021-22 RECAP
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We look forward to competing together this year. We want to become the best versions of ourselves individually and collectively on and off the court.
COMPETITION
The Big 9 and our section (1AAA) are both very strong. We look forward to the opportunity of high-level competition.
BY THE NUMBERS
We have big numbers at every level of our program, and we are excited to have a lot of great kids playing basketball this season. We are excited about the opportunities to grow as a program throughout this season.