...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Karlie DeGrood, 12; Brooklyn Becker, 10; Anna Cohen, 10; Anna Tobin, 10; Reagan Kangas, 12; Kate Trump, 12; Evie Donahue, 10; Josie Rose, 12; Brooke Johnson, 12; Morgan Wilson, 10; Anna DeMars, 10; Jocelyn Simones, 10; Lindsay Hanson, 12.
KEY PLAYERS
Kate Trump, Reagan Kangas, Lindsay Hanson, Josie Rose, Brooke Johnson, Karlie DeGrood, Anna Tobin, Anna Cohen, Anna DeMars (All returning varsity players)
*Kate Trump and Lindsay Hanson are our returning 1st team all area players while Anna Cohen was named Honorable Mention
*Kate Trump was Gopher Conference honorable mention
*Kate Trump, Lindsay Hanson, Reagan Kangas, Karlie DeGrood, Brooke Johnson, Josie Rose, Anna Cohen, Anna Tobin and Anna DeMars all received Academic All Conference with a combined team GPA of 3.83 which earned them the Gold Award
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Morgan Wilson, Jocelyn Simones, Brooklyn Becker and Evie Donahue
2021-22 RECAP
The Cardinals finished 5-11 in the Gopher and 11-14 overall. We lost to Houston in the second round of Section 1A play.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We anticipate the area to be very competitive as it always is. Based on the first few weeks of practice we have the potential to compete with the best teams on any given night. We have an experienced group of seniors which will give us great leadership on and off the court. We look to be competitive in the gopher conference and if we stay healthy and continually improve throughout the season, we will be in a good position to compete for a section championship and a trip to the state tournament.