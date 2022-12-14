...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Precipitation may start as rain, but will
quickly change to snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 2
Hudson Dillon is expected to be a major player for Bethlehem Academy this season. (File photo/southernminn.com)
We will be looking for consistent contributions from our starting five of Hudson Dillon, Trey Gayton, Charlie King, Aaron Huerta and Zach Donkers.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
We will be looking for contributions off the bench from Kyle Ernste, Willie Potter, Barak Barner, Zander Smith and others.
2021-22 RECAP
We finished last year with a record of 10-17, 4-11 in the Gopher Conference.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Last year we only had 12 students in grades 9-12 go out for basketball. This year we have 22 players which is helping to bring more energy and competition to our practices. We look forward to these players developing. We want to improve on our win total from last year.
COMPETITION
I expect Maple River and Hayfield to the top teams in the conference again this year. We’d like to get ourselves into that middle tier of the conference.
Hayfield, Rushford-Peterson, Goodhue and Spring Grove will be among the top teams in Section 1A.